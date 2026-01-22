The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to make moves at the NBA trade deadline in early February. However, one NBA insider poured cold water on the team's chances of making big splashes with acquisitions.

Los Angeles is in the playoff picture as the team manages through the ups and downs of the 2025-26 regular season. They hope to recover from all its injuries, specifically with Austin Reaves healing from a calf strain.

NBA insider Brett Siegel appeared on a Jan. 22 edition of Clutch Scoops to discuss the Lakers' situation. His intel on their plans for the deadline will lower fans' expectations, saying they can expect the team to pursue key role players instead of players to insert into the starting lineup.

“I don’t think Lakers fans are going to be too happy with after the trade deadline simply because they lack assets. And we’ve known that since the off season. The Lakers have been trying to find a three and D wing that they can pair with LeBron, pair with Luka Doncic and really make a push this year in the Western Conference. It just hasn’t materialized for them,” Siegel said at the 27:57 mark.

“I just don’t see it being a possibility for the Lakers to get Andrew Wiggins before the trade deadline. So count out Wiggins. You count out Herb Jones. Where does that leave them? Maybe a guy like Naji Marshall is another name that has been drawing a lot of interest around the league, not just for the Lakers but several other contending teams. Dallas continues to say though, they don’t want to trade Naji.”

What lies ahead for Lakers this season

It will be intriguing to see what the Lakers do for the trade deadline. They could improve their guard or frontcourt depth, boosting their ceiling as a serious playoff contender this year.

Los Angeles has a 26-16 record on the season, sitting at fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and Denver Nuggets by two games.

The Lakers resume a long road trip as they gear up for their next matchup. They face the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. ET.