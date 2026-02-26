Superstar agent Rich Paul has been making waves on the podcast circuit for a while now, as he seems to have made it his goal to go viral with some of his remarks. The latest target Paul set his sights on was New York Yankees Aaron Judge, as he turned to semantics to fuel his case that the reigning AL MVP could not be considered “famous”.

The Klutch Sports Group CEO, on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, then went on and said that Judge could not be considered as such despite being “popular” because for him, being “famous” meant that he would be recognizable on the streets in a foreign country. He then singled out Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani as the primary example of someone who can be considered “famous”.

“Athletes are extremely popular, but most aren’t famous. You think Aaron Judge is famous? I think Shohei is famous. I don’t think Aaron Judge is famous,” Paul said.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes also caught a stray.

“I think Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Judge are two of the most popular athletes in America. Now famous? Meaning that you can show up in a foreign country and people know who you are? I don’t know about that,” Paul added.

Does Rich Paul have a point regarding Yankees star Aaron Judge?

Using Ohtani as a point of comparison for being “famous” is unfair; he is a unicorn in every sense of the word from a sporting perspective, and he's become so recognizable considering how many brand partnerships he has which has led to his face being plastered nearly everywhere on the planet.

Meanwhile, both Judge and Mahomes, despite being very recognizable to the average American, may strike others from a foreign country as someone rather unknown. Baseball is not exactly a famous sport in many parts of the world, while American football has that adjective to distinguish it from the kind of football the majority of the glove recognizes.

Maybe Paul has a point yet again.