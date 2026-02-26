With less than 10 days left for the release of WWE 2K26, the devs have this year launched a brand new commentary team. Replacing the usual Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Bryan Saxton, fans will get the opportunity to hear the voices of Wade Barrett and Booker T as well.

With the addition of Booker T to the commentary, it was previously speculated that 2K26 has also added brand new voice acting for Trick Williams' entrance and Stephanie Vaquer's Devils Kiss move, where weekly television program fans have become synonymous with Booker T's voice.

In accordance with the online rumors, 2K26 has now added a brand new trophy for players. When using Stephanie Vaquer to successfully perform a Devil’s Kiss on an opponent, players will now be able to unlock the trophy, “Someone Check On Booker.”

I found it funny when you hit the Devil’s Kiss with Vaquer. It pops an Achievement/Trophy related to Booker T. It says “Someone Check On Booker”. 🤣 https://t.co/R9nVQm9hyM pic.twitter.com/Q57gHeC27U — Money Benjamin (@MoneyBenjamin) February 23, 2026

Throughout this year's game, several more real-life references have been added for players to achieve them as trophies.

Article Continues Below

More WWE 2K26 trophies

Rhea Ripley has never been able to defeat IYO Sky in their one-on-one matches in real life. In WWE 2K26, if a player manages to defeat IYO Sky in a 15-Minute Iron Man match on Legend difficulty using Ripley, they earn the trophy “First Time For Everything.”

In 2024, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods betrayed Big E and kicked him out of The New Day. If a player manages to defeat New Day in a 1-On-2 Handicap Match on Legend difficulty via pinfall or submission, they earn “The Big E Payback” trophy. Also, using Chelsea Green to defeat Michin in a dumpster match earns players the “AvengeHer” trophy.

WWE 2K26 is set to release on Mar. 6, 2026, on PS5, XBOX, Nintendo Switch, and PC.