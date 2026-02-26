Following an extremely successful WWE 2K25, this year, 2K is back with another sequel to the wrestling game, WWE 2K26. Arguably boasting one of the largest rosters in the game, this year's edition features Oba Femi, similar to last year.

However, the former WWE NXT Champion's appearance in the game has left many fans upset. Sporting an outdated model and look, Femi's appearance, attire, and entrance in this year's edition look very strikingly similar to the 2K25 version.

Addressing the concerns and fans' disappointment over his in-game model, Femi recently shared a major positive update for the fans while speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast.

“Here's the thing – there is a version of Oba Femi when I first started, when they did the initial motion capture for that, I did walk like that and I did have my hair up. So that is a version of Oba Femi,” he said. “Don't worry, there's updates coming. There's definitely updates coming. Fans, you'll get the original strut with the hair down – I promise.”

WWE is known for releasing several updates throughout the year, where they often add new Superstars as well as update the existing ones. While last year, 2K added Aleister Black to the roster after his return to WWE, in WWE 2K23, fans witnessed the addition of Michin/Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to the game after its launch.

Recently, WWE legend Kelly Kelly voiced her frustrations over missing out on a 2K26 roster spot. While several other Superstars like her are missing from the roster, WWE this year has launched a Ringside Pass, where fans will be able to unlock and access multiple new Superstars by completing challenges and earning points.