LeBron James is one of the best to ever play in the NBA. He has set multiple records and accomplished a handful of milestones, capped off by the NBA All-Time scoring record, four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs, one NBA Cup title, and one NBA Cup MVP.

Throughout his career, he's played with five players that are in the Basketball Hall of Fame and seven others that will likely join James in the Hall. Here is a look at LeBron James' 12 Hall of Fame teammates.

Dwyane Wade

Hall of Fame status: Inducted in 2023

Dwyane Wade has arguably got to be James' best teammate throughout his career. With Wade in his corner, they both led the Miami Heat to back-to-back NBA championships in four consecutive Finals appearances. Having these two on the same team was a nightmare to stop, especially in transition. They went together like peanut butter and jelly.

Chris Bosh

Hall of Fame status: Inducted in 2021

Another superstar who joined both James and Wade in Miami was Chris Bosh. He was the third option during the Big Three era. Although his numbers took a dip compared to his days as a Toronto Raptor, Bosh was still reliable as ever when called upon. He was capable of pulling off clutch plays, none bigger than the offensive rebound he made during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

Hall of Fame status: Inducted in 2016

It was such a shame that Shaquille O'Neal was in the last stretch of his career when he decided to team up with a young LeBron James in Cleveland. While the duo still elevated the Cavaliers into contenders, it wasn't enough to overcome the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to imagine if a peak O'Neal and James played together for the same team.

Ray Allen

Hall of Fame status: Inducted in 2018

Ray Allen joining James and the Heat was a major boost to the team's title defense. His elite outside shooting provided more space for the Big Three to operate. But more importantly, Allen played a pivotal role in propelling the Heat's successful title defense in 2013. It was his clutch three-point basket in Game 6 to force overtime that extended the series to Game 7 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ben Wallace

Hall of Fame status: Inducted in 2021

Another big man who teamed up with James a little too late was Ben Wallace. After several playoff battles against each other, Wallace eventually took his talents to Cleveland at a later stage in his career. However, he was already around his mid-30s while dealing with a myriad of injuries. Like O'Neal, the partnership was short-lived.

Hall of Fame status: Probability of 99.93%

Although superstar team-ups usually elevate teams into contenders, that wasn't the case when Russell Westbrook joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook was a terrible fit alongside James. While critics spotted it right from the get-go, the front office decided to push through when the 2017 NBA MVP became available for trade, and it turned out to be a catastrophic super team.

Dwight Howard

Hall of Fame status: Probability of 99.73% (2025 Finalist)

Dwight Howard was already in a declining stage of his career when he rejoined the Lakers, marking his second stint with the team after a disastrous first. This time around, Howard served as a reserve center for a James-led Lakers inside the NBA Bubble amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Howard provided rim protection and slam dunks that propelled the Lakers to a title.

Fast-forward to today, Howard is one of the finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame with the 2025 class to be announced at the men's NCAA Final Four on April 5.

Hall of Fame status: Probability of 99.86%

Speaking of the Lakers team that won the championship inside the bubble, Anthony Davis played an instrumental role supplanting James. He was a solid running mate alongside The King, forming a dynamic duo to propel the Purple and Gold to the franchise's 17th championship amidst the pandemic. Davis and James would also lead the Lakers to an In-Season Tournament title.

Carmelo Anthony

Hall of Fame status: Probability of 98.42% (2025 Finalist)

At his peak, Carmelo Anthony rivaled James as they had plenty of iconic battles against each other, dating way back into their high school days. Melo was a prolific scorer before joining James in the final season of his polarizing basketball career. Shortly after, he finally hung up his basketball sneakers. Like Howard, Melo is a step closer to be inducted at the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kyrie Irving

Hall of Fame status: Probability of 97.55%

When James returned to Cleveland for a second stint, The King rolled the dice with Kyrie Irving as his running mate. Irving's crazy ball-handling and acrobatic scoring turned him into one of James' best partners in his career. They both connived to piece together one of the most historic championship runs in NBA history, helping the Cavaliers become the first team to climb out of a 3-1 NBA Finals hole to defeat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Love

Hall of Fame status: Probability of 73.47%

On the other hand, Kevin Love was also part of that 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers squad that made history to capture the franchise's first championship banner. Love was the third option, providing outside shooting and perimeter defense. Furthermore, he was also a double-double machine that provided some stability while playing alongside James.

Hall of Fame status: Probability of 44.68%

Although Basketball Reference has Luka Doncic quite low on his Hall of Fame probability, anyone can argue that the Slovenian star is a lock in the Hall of Fame, especially when considering his international accolades, as long as he remains relatively healthy. Luka became James' latest high-profile teammate when the Lakers traded Davis for Doncic. It remains to be seen how this partnership will go. However, seeing two of the best in the league play together should inject some excitement in Los Angeles.