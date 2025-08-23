After the New York Yankees experienced embarrassment to the Boston Red Sox, losing 12-1 on Saturday afternoon, it exemplifies how frustrating this recent stretch of the season has been for the team. With another miserable showing for the Yankees, star Aaron Judge has a message to the team.

The only run scored for New York on Saturday was a home run from Giancarlo Stanton to right-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Judge would say after the disappointing loss that it isn't on the coaches or anybody else besides the players themselves that need to “step up,” according to SNY Yankees.

“Coaches can't fix that, fans can't fix that, media can't fix that,” Judge said. “It's the players in this room. We got to step up, and that's what it comes down to.”

Yankees' Aaron Judge on the repeated notion of playing better

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Besides the frustration on Saturday with the Red Sox, the Yankees were coming off a four-error disaster to Boston the day prior, with fans hoping the team could turn it around sooner rather than later. When asked about the repeated notion that the team needs to play better, Judge says that he will always say so when the time is needed.

“I feel like I've been saying this since opening day. You know you're going to say it every year,” Judge said. “He'll ask me next year about the same thing, and I'll tell you, after a couple of tough losses, that we got to play better. That's what it comes down to.”

At any rate, New York is 69-60, which puts the team third in the AL East as the current series against Boston concludes on Sunday night.

