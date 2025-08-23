Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach is dealing with an elbow injury, however, the 25-year-old right-handed hurler is still hoping to take important steps forward before the season ends. Schwellenbach may not be expected to return to game-action with the Braves in 2025, but he is hoping to throw live batting practice before the offseason, according to Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game.

“#Braves Spencer Schwellenbach told me he's been throwing for 2 weeks. It took roughly a month for the pain in his elbow subside. A couple of weeks of strength work followed before picking up a baseball. Goal is to return to the mound (live BP) before heading home for the winter,” McAuley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Schwellenbach has impressed since making his big league debut in 2024. Through 38 total starts between the '24 and '25 campaigns, the pitcher has recorded a 3.23 ERA. Schwellenbach was pitching especially well in 2025 before suffering the injury, recording a 3.09 ERA and 108 strikeouts across 110.2 innings of work (17 starts).

The Braves are hopeful that Schwellenbach can play a significant role in the team's future. It is not difficult to envision Schwellenbach becoming a star in MLB if he can avoid too much injury trouble in future seasons. At the moment, of course, his primary focus is on recovering from injury.

Overall, the 2025 season has been a difficult campaign for this Braves ball club. Atlanta's 58-70 record has them sitting 16 games back of first place in the National League East, as the Braves are in fourth place in the division.

The Braves have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball over the years, so their 2025 struggles are quite surprising. Injuries have played an unfortunate role in the team's underperformance. Atlanta could certainly bounce back in 2026, however.

For now, the Braves will attempt to finish the 2025 season on a positive note.