Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson once again voiced his excitement over the team’s moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline. In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Johnson reacted to the Lakers’ latest acquisition of Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, praising his skill set and potential impact.

“I didn't know a lot about the Lakers’ new center Mark Williams so I spent all morning watching his film. I am hyped and excited about the dimension he will bring to the Lakers’ offense and defense! The big man has great hands, is very athletic, a shot blocker, runs the court well, and he's only 23 years old!” Johnson wrote.

He followed up with another post, highlighting how Williams’ presence will enhance the Lakers' pick-and-roll game with their star playmakers.

“It’s going to be really hard to defend the Lakers' pick and roll tandem with either Luka, LeBron, or Austin running it and their new athletic center Mark Williams!” Johnson added.

Magic Johnson praises Lakers' addition of Mark Williams after Luka Doncic blockbuster trade

The Lakers secured Williams in a trade late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, sending rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap to the Hornets. The move was the latest in a series of aggressive transactions by Los Angeles, including the acquisition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis this past weekend.

Williams, a 7-foot center, has showcased significant promise this season. In 23 games, he has averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 58.6% from the field. He also possesses the longest standing reach in the NBA at 9 feet, 9 inches, making him an imposing presence in the paint.

With Williams now in the fold, the Lakers have addressed their need for frontcourt depth following Davis’ departure. His ability to protect the rim, finish inside, and complement the team's playmakers in pick-and-roll situations makes him a valuable addition as Los Angeles pushes for a deep playoff run.

Johnson’s enthusiasm reflects growing optimism around the Lakers' revamped roster. With the trade deadline approaching, the front office could explore additional moves to further solidify their championship aspirations alongside Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.