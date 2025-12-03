Recently, the Ole Miss football program received a jolt when head coach Lane Kiffin announced he would be departing to take the same position at LSU football. Making matters more chaotic was that Ole Miss told Kiffin he would not be allowed to coach the Rebels on their expected upcoming college football playoff run, but he still decided to leave despite that ultimatum.

Kiffin then pinned the blame for that decision on Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter, and now, Carter is going on the offensive in the aftermath of Kiffin's statements.

“There’s been a lot of things he’s said publicly that I’m not sure are totally accurate. Both coach and his representation knew several weeks ago that coaching in the playoffs was not going to be an option if he was not the Ole Miss head coach,” said Carter, per SuperTalk Mississippi, via Ross Dellenger on X, formerly Twitter.

Ole Miss football won 11 games this season and is widely expected to be among the 12 teams announced by the selection committee on Sunday that will make the playoff, despite missing out on the SEC Championship Game due to Alabama's win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

The Rebels will now move forward with their coaching staff mostly intact despite Kiffin's departure, and it remains to be seen where they will be seeded in the final playoff rankings, with a lot still yet to be sorted out on championship Saturday. Ole Miss nearly finished the regular season undefeated, but dropped a tough road game at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs despite controlling things for most of the way.

Fans can certainly expect a hostile environment when Kiffin and the LSU Tigers visit Oxford for a road game against Ole Miss next year, on a date yet to be announced.