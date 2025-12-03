The Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles meet this Monday night for a massive game between two 8-4 squads. The Chargers are coming off a 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Eagles lost to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday.

In the first quarter of the contest against the Raiders, quarterback Justin Herbert was tackled and fractured his left hand. He left the game for a bit, but did return and finished the game. Because his left hand is his non-throwing hand, Herbert has a chance to not miss a game with the injury.

The star quarterback got surgery on Monday, and head coach Jim Harbaugh is still not ready to tell if he will play on Monday or not. He did not practice on Wednesday.

“Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh told reporters that his QB Justin Hebert, who underwent surgery on a broken bone in his left hand Monday, will not practice today, even if he will be on the field for a walk-through. The Chargers are not ready to say whether Hebert will be able to play Monday night versus the Eagles.”

Here is what Harbaugh said about his QB to the media. Herbert “hasn't missed a beat.”

There is a real possibility that backup QB Trey Lance earns some crucial snaps in this game, especially in the red zone. Harbaugh explained to the media that Lance must stay ready.

“Jim Harbaugh said Trey Lance will get reps with the first team in goal-line scenarios this week, so he is prepared if the Chargers need him against the Eagles. Herbert didn’t take any snaps under center after a break in his left hand on Sunday.”

Herbert returned from his injury against the Raiders and threw one interception before adding a second touchdown pass on the day. Even with a healthy Herbert playing, the Chargers will aim to run the ball down the Eagles' throats. Omarion Hampton is expected to make his long-awaited return as well.