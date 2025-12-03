The Dallas Mavericks will host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington are among the Mavericks dealing with injuries, however. The good news is that Anthony Davis is not listed on the injury report, as the Mavs big man has previously dealt with no shortage of injury trouble this season. Still, fans will want to know if Washington and Gafford are playing tonight vs. the Heat.

Washington is battling a right ankle sprain. Gafford is also dealing with an ankle injury. Here's everything we know about the Mavericks players' injury statuses for tonight's game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford injury statuses vs. Heat

Washington (right ankle sprain) and Gafford (right ankle injury management) are both listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The Mavs have suddenly won two consecutive contests following a disastrous start to the 2025-26 season. The team is still just 7-15 overall — good for 12th place in the Western Conference standings. Perhaps the Mavericks' recent respectable stretch of play will spark a winning streak.

Having Gafford and Washington available on Wednesday would help matters. When it comes to the question of if PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford are playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is maybe.

Article Continues Below

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have a total of six players listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Cooper Flagg (right thumb splint): Available

PJ Washington (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management): Out

Dante Exum (right knee injury management): Out

Heat's injury report

The Heat have eight players on the injury report.