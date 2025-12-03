The season has started badly for the Milwaukee Bucks, and star center Giannis Antetokounmpo has begun trade discussions as he ponders his future. Now, there is some discussion about the teams that might pursue him, and that the New York Knicks won't be the only team, according to NBA top insider Shams Charania.

“Over the offseason, Antetokounmpo explored external options and was open to playing for one team outside of Milwaukee -the New York Knicks – as a potential trade home. Sources described it as an exclusive negotiating window for the Knicks for a multi-week period in August, but that will not be the case moving forward,” Charania wrote.

With reports of Antetokounmpo cleaning the slate and thinking of his future, this is becoming a quickly developing story. Ultimately, the slow start has sped things up in the process. The Bucks are currently 9-13 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they have gone just 2-8 in their past 10 games, including a 119-95 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and a 115-103 home loss to the lowly Portland Trail Blazers.

It's been a long time since the Bucks have struggled this badly, and it now threatens to derail the entire organization. During the offseason, Antetokounmpo had explored outside options and seemed to have his heart set on New York. But the Bucks may end up trading the nine-time All-Star to another team if a better deal comes along.

The ‘Greek Freak' can sign an extension on October 1, 2026, if he remains in Milwaukee. Likewise, the same deal would be optional if the Bucks trade him. While the Knicks are the biggest contender to try to trade for Antetokounmpo, there will be competition with other teams to get the best value out of the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo has stated that he would like to compete for a championship. If the Bucks find themselves not competing for one, then they could trade him away to a team that is, and it might not be the Knicks.