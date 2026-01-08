Even after the final buzzer had sounded, the tension did not end between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday.

The Lakers lost to the Spurs, 107-91, snapping their three-game winning streak. As both teams were exiting the floor, Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan exchanged words. Vanderbilt then poked Sochan in the face before being shoved by Spurs forward Julian Champagnie.

The heated altercation almost caused a brawl between Los Angeles and San Antonio.

Jarred Vanderbilt poked Jeremy Sochan in the face after Lakers-Spurs wrapped up 👀pic.twitter.com/mfDjee7CZj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Talk about poking into someone else's business.

The Lakers played without LeBron James, choosing to rest him on the second end of a back-to-back. They fell to 23-12.

Luka Doncic had a triple-double of 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a losing effort. Jaka LaRavia added 16 points, including four three-pointers, and seven rebounds. Vanderbilt had four points and one steal.

Sochan, meanwhile, tallied six points and one assist. The Spurs, who improved to 26-11, were led by Keldon Johnson, who scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds. Victor Wembanyama chipped in 16 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and four blocks. Johnson and Wembanyama came off the bench.

It is not the first time that Vanderbilt was involved in a physical exchange, as he has provided toughness and brashness for the Lakers. Sochan has played the same role for the Spurs, although he has seen limited action.

The Lakers are now 1-2 against the Spurs this season, including losing in the knockout quartefinals of the NBA Cup last month.