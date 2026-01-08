A recent ESPN trade proposal linking the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings has surfaced as Los Angeles continues to search for solutions to its ongoing defensive issues despite a strong position in the Western Conference standings.

ESPN NBA insiders outlined a small-scale deal centered on perimeter defense, suggesting the Lakers acquire Keon Ellis from Sacramento in exchange for Dalton Knecht and a 2032 second-round pick.

The proposal was framed around fit and availability, with ESPN noting Ellis’ defensive value for a Lakers team that has struggled to contain opposing offenses.

“Ellis is a natural fit for the Lakers, who rank 23rd in defensive rating and an even worse 29th since the start of December,” ESPN wrote. “His 3-point shot has regressed this season (35.5%, versus 42.9% in his career prior), but that lack of offensive oomph is precisely why the hard-nosed defender might be attainable in a small-scale deal like this.”

The analysis also pointed to Sacramento’s inconsistent usage of Ellis as a potential indicator that the Kings could be open to moving him. Over his past 10 games, Ellis has logged at least 30 minutes twice while playing 10 minutes or fewer in four contests. With the 26-year-old guard set to reach free agency this summer, Sacramento may prefer to extract value now rather than risk losing him without compensation.

“The Kings also don't seem to value Ellis very highly, given his minutes keep fluctuating,” ESPN added. “Sacramento might think it makes sense to cash in now for a second-round pick and Knecht, a 2024 first-rounder who'd bring shooting and decent size to the roster's wing rotation.”

ESPN cautioned that negotiations could become more complicated if Sacramento increases its asking price, as the Lakers’ trade assets remain limited. Los Angeles currently has only one tradable second-round pick in 2032 and would likely prefer to preserve its lone tradable first-rounder in 2031 or 2032 for a more impactful move. Additionally, multiple teams are expected to pursue perimeter defenders ahead of the trade deadline.

ESPN highlights Keon Ellis–Dalton Knecht trade in potential Lakers-Kings deal

A separate ESPN analysis emphasized Ellis’ contractual appeal for Los Angeles. Ellis’ $2.4 million free-agent hold would allow the Lakers to use cap space in the offseason before exceeding the cap to re-sign him using Bird rights. From Sacramento’s perspective, Knecht’s controllable contract through the 2027–28 season could align with a longer-term reset.

Ellis, in his fourth NBA season, is averaging 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range across 35 games, including four starts. He is playing 17.9 minutes per contest and is in the final year of a three-year, $5.1 million contract, earning $2.3 million this season.

Knecht, 24, has struggled to carve out a consistent role this season after a previously rescinded trade to the Charlotte Hornets. The forward is averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three across 30 games, logging 13.3 minutes per contest. He is in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $18.4 million and is earning $4 million this season.

Despite owning a 23-12 record and sitting fourth in the Western Conference, Los Angeles has allowed 116.6 points per game, ranking 16th league-wide, with a negative net rating of minus-0.2. Those defensive concerns have fueled speculation that the Lakers could pursue marginal upgrades ahead of the deadline.

Sacramento, meanwhile, has endured a difficult season, entering the weekend with an 8-29 record and riding a six-game losing streak as questions mount about the franchise’s direction.

For now, both teams continue their schedules. The Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-21) on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, while the Kings travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors (20-18) at 10:00 p.m. ET as trade discussions remain largely theoretical.