With LeBron James out for the matchup, the San Antonio Spurs took control against the Los Angeles Lakers with poise and patience, turning a key fourth-quarter moment into a highlight. Leading 83–76, Jeremy Sochan drove hard, drew the defense, and floated a lob to Victor Wembanyama, who finished it effortlessly. It was not the turning point, but it captured the rhythm of the night. Clean read. Easy power. The Spurs never let the game slip after that and rolled to a 107–91 win.

Jeremy Sochan’s night stayed quiet on the stat sheet, but his impact showed in feel and timing. He scored six points in 11 minutes off the bench and delivered the lone assist to Wembanyama. More important, he played with purpose. He attacked space. He trusted the angle. Victor Wembanyama rewarded it with length that still looks unfair. The Spurs leaned into speed, discipline, and size while the Lakers struggled to keep pace once the game tightened.

The win pushed the Spurs to No. 2 in the Western Conference at 26–11. The Lakers dropped to No. 4 at 23–12, snapping a three-game winning streak. Even a monster night from Luka Doncic could not change the outcome. He poured in 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, but support never fully arrived. The margin stayed firm.

Edge, emotion, and what comes next for the Spurs

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama delivered across the board in limited minutes. He finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks in just 11 minutes off the bench. As a result, the paint belonged to him. Shots changed shape when he hovered nearby.

After the final horn, tension followed. As both teams walked off, words were exchanged. Jarred Vanderbilt poked Sochan in the face. In response, Julian Champagnie answered with a shove. Officials stepped in before things escalated, but the edge lingered.

Under the arena lights, the Spurs looked composed and fearless against the Lakers. They trusted their reads. They trusted each other. And if this chemistry keeps sharpening, how loud can this young group make the West feel next?