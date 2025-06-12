NBA superstar Magic Johnson is one of the most popular and effective players in the history of professional basketball. Johnson became a prominent U.S. superstar as college player at Michigan State when he led the Spartans to a national championship victory over Indiana State and Larry Bird.

"A person who can go on the road and sell the building out… I'm going to see that person." Magic Johnson on a superstar

The growth of the NBA during the careers and on-court rivalry between Johnson and Bird is often viewed as the pivotal moment in the success of the league. Johnson has gone on to successful careers in business and broadcasting since the end of his playing days, and he remains a beloved figure throughout the United States.

While speaking on an ESPN program with lead broadcaster Stephen A. Smith, he was asked what determines a superstar's identification in the current environment.

Johnson did not hesitate in providing an answer. “A person who can go on the road and sell the building out,” Johnson said. “I'm going to see that person.”

Magic Johnson went on to identify some of the players that have met that definition through the years. “I'm going to see that person,” Johnson said. “You're running home from the office to see that person. Larry Bird, people running home, Charles Barkley, people running home, Shaq, people running home, Kobe Bryant, people running home. And of course, the greatest that ever played, Michael Jordan, people running home. Or thy are trying their best to see that brother play in the arena.”

Johnson clearly understands what players bring to the fans

The segment that Johnson was discussing concerned Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and where the high scorer and game changer would play next year. Durant has certainly been a remarkable scorer throughout his professional career, but Johnson did not label him and say he belonged in the group with the players previously mentioned.

Durant, his agent/business partner Rich Kleiman and the Suns are considering trade options that will be available when the NBA postseason comes to a conclusion.

The 36-year-old Durant is a 17-year NBA veteran. He has won four scoring titles, two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, two All-Star Game MVPs and 11 All-NBA honors.

Durant averaged 26.6 points per game during the regular season with 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. After averaging 20.3 points per game as a rookie, he has never averaged less than 25.1 points per game in any of the ensuing 16 seasons.

Durant is the last NBA player who played with the Seattle SuperSonics before the team moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. He has also played with the Golden State Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets and the Suns.