Jeff Teague gave a stunning reaction to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade and how it affects the Lakers' immediate future. The most shocking blockbuster of all time gives Los Angeles its star to build around for the next decade. Regardless of what happens in the coming few months, the Lakers' future immediately brightened on Saturday night. Luka Doncic is 25 years old and a clearcut top-five best player in the league.

Nevertheless, this move sparks questions about what Los Angeles will do with LeBron James who just showed against the New York Knicks he's still a top-ten player in the league. Because Anthony Davis' departure means that Los Angeles' already lackluster defense will deteriorate even more. On the Club 520 Podcast, Teague alluded to that fact and what the Luka trade highlights about the 2025 season for the franchise.

“I think it’s a bigger play here. Now that it happened, obviously, the Lakers know our franchise is in Luka’s hands now. Bron, you’re done, you're on the way out, we’re going to build around Luka. He understands that he’s 40 years old.

What does that mean for LeBron? Does Bron ask for a trade and go to Golden State and try to win with those boys? If I’m the Lakers, y’all ruined your year, basically. You were in the 5th seed and are about to drop tremendously because Luka isn't playing anytime soon. Bron is about to be a one-man band with Austin Reaves.”

The Lakers need some moves before the trade deadline but are still in win-now mode

Fit matters in the NBA. Sometimes, it's not about adding the best star for a franchise but the right one to build a championship contender. That's clearly what the Dallas Mavericks believed in this trade. However, the Lakers just added a guy who was the best player in the Western Conference playoffs last season. And Luka is expected to return from injury before the All-Star break, meaning there will be time for this core to build chemistry before the playoffs.

In addition, even though they don't have Max Christie, the Lakers just looked terrific against an excellent New York Knicks squad with their current roster. A move will need to be made at the center position, which is why the organization is targeting players like Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. But even if the Lakers can't make another trade deadline move, this team will have multiple players on the buyout market who want to join them.

Overall, while the move for Luka Doncic might be more significant in the bigger picture, Los Angeles is not punting on the season. The top of the Western Conference, while elite, is young and inexperienced. In a hypothetical series against the Memphis Grizzlies or Houston Rockets, it would be tough to bet against Los Angeles.

More moves will be made, but a franchise doesn't add a 25-year-old, perennial MVP candidate to its roster, who's about to be healthy, and not expect to contend. LeBron James has every reason to stay. And knowing Luka Doncic, he will have a massive chip on his shoulder when he returns. The Phoenix Suns know all too well that the Slovenian superstar is the last player in the entire NBA you want to make angry.