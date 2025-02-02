On Saturday evening, the most shocking trade in NBA history took place when the Dallas Mavericks dealt Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package centered around Anthony Davis. The news broke shortly after midnight that evening, not long after the Lakers' impressive road win over the New York Knicks, and completely shook up the NBA world ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were not the only ones stunned by the news when it was broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. Evidently, executives around the NBA had the exact same reaction.

“What the f— is happening,” said an assistant coach, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“I feel like I'm dreaming,” said an agent.

Others began speculating as to what could have possibly motivated the Mavericks to trade their perennial MVP candidate who is seemingly just now entering the prime of his career.

“You better be sure his body is going to fall apart,” said an Eastern Conference executive. “That's all I'm going to say.”

Others tried to adopt the perspective of Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison.

“Nico must really love Anthony Davis,” said a Western Conference executive.

What are the Mavericks doing?

To be clear: Anthony Davis is still an elite player, and Max Christie is not nothing. There was also a future first round pick added in the deal which could end up becoming significant.

However, Doncic has quite literally had the most accomplished seven-year start to a career in NBA history and is just 25 years of age.

Yes, there are concerns about his conditioning, attitude toward referees, and occasional unwillingness to play defense. However, most would have expected the Mavericks to try to take several other measures to address these issues before trading their best player was an option.

For the Lakers, the team gives itself a bit of an awkward fit between Doncic and LeBron James for the time being, but this move was all about the future of the franchise, which suddenly looks a whole lot brighter with the league's best young superstar in town.

Doncic will make his return to Dallas on April 9 when the Lakers come to town.