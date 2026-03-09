Recently, experienced producer Michael Hayes went viral for talking about Chelsea Green during WWE Unreal Season 2, in short saying that she had a glass ceiling and was meant to elevate other talent.

However, it sounds like Hayes has apologized to Green for what he said. Appearing on the Bella Twins' Nikki & Brie Show, Green talked about the situation with Hayes.

“Michael Hayes has apologized to me,” Green revealed around the 18:30 mark of the episode, ” and we've spoken about it and everything.”

Regardless of what was said, it's nice to hear that they talked about the viral moments. Hopefully, they are able to move forward after their conversation.

Michael Hayes' controversial Chelsea Green comments in WWE Unreal Season 2

During one of his talking heads in Unreal Season 2, Hayes discussed Green's abilities, claiming they didn't have to give her lengthy matches or segments, as she makes the most of her time.

On the surface, that is a compliment. However, Hayes also made it sound like Green was an enhancement talent, best used to make other rising Superstars look good.

This caused a stir online, as fans have rallied behind Green in the wake of the comments being made. Now, they appear to have cleared the air.

Green is mostly a midcard talent, having won the Women's United States Championship twice, but that doesn't mean she can't ever be a main event player.

She recently got injured during a match on Friday Night SmackDown. Green hurt her ankle, and she has been donning a walking boot since.

Hopefully, she is able to get back in the ring. WrestleMania 42 is just weeks away, and it'd be a shame if Green misses the annual PLE.

In addition to being a two-time Women's United States Champion, Green is a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the titles with Sonya Deville, who got injured shortly into their reign. Piper Niven took her place, and the two continued the reign for 126 days.