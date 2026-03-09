On Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Kansas City Chiefs had signed star running back and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III away from the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, as reported by Tom Pelissero. The news gives the Chiefs a major boost in the offensive backfield, and signals their expectations to re-enter the championship mix after a down year in 2025.

Walker III wasted no time in announcing his arrival to his new home, posting a graphic of himself wearing a Chiefs jersey on X, formerly Twitter, and now, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quote tweeted the post with his own message.

“LETS GO!!” wrote Mahomes on X.

Mahomes is currently recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Chiefs' late season loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last year, and it's unclear if his absence will extend into the 2026 season, which is slated to get underway in September.

Meanwhile, Walker III now leaves Seattle after recently helping guide the Seahawks to a dominating Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots last month, winning MVP honors for the game in the process.

It's been quite a while since the Chiefs had a true star at the running back position, and Walker III's arrival should help compensate for some of Kansas City's shortcomings at the other skill positions, as well as decrease the pressure on Mahomes to have to become a rusher himself.

In any case, the deal will be finalized when the free agency period opens later this week.