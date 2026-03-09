The Washington Commanders know how important it will be to protect Jayden Daniels, which is why they are trying to improve the offensive line. One of the first steps they made in free agency was signing Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Commanders Pro Bowl Lt Laremy Tunsil reached agreement on a 2-year, $60.2M contract extension with Washington, per his business manager Laolu Sanni of Divine Tree. There are $61.5M in guarantees, including the biggest signing bonus for an offensive lineman at $32.5M. Tunsil was the NFL's 1st $20M per year offensive lineman. He was the league's 1st $25M per year offensive lineman and now the first $30M offensive lineman,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commanders acquired Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans last year, and they must have been impressed with what he was able to do on the line, which is no surprise.

It doesn't seem as if the Commanders are done making moves to their offensive line, as they have shown interest in center Tyler Linderbaum if he doesn't return to the Baltimore Ravens. The Commanders released their starting center, Tyler Biadasz, in a move to save cap space.

Now, they'll be looking for an upgrade at the position, and Linderbaum could be the answer. He appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens this past season and started in all of them at center. Other teams will probably have interest in him, but first, they have to hope that he doesn't return to the Ravens.

The Commanders know that they need to protect Daniels at all costs, and improving the line is the first step to doing that. Tunsil was key for protecting his blindside last season, and he'll have to do it again at a high level.