Last Friday, Victor Wembanyama engineered a 25-point comeback that led the San Antonio Spurs to a 116-112 win over the LA Clippers. Wembanyama finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Afteward, Wembanyama was visibly emotional in triumph. However, not everyone was particularly moved.

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley openly criticized a perceived double standard regarding players' expression of emotion on X, formerly Twitter. Beverley mentioned him shedding tears winning an NBA play-in game in 2022 while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Asking for a friend.

I cry when we Win the Play-In game people Say “he’s Overreacting “

Wemby cries after a regular season game people Say “That’s the Love for the Game”

Yal love moving the goal post”

It wasn't the first time that Beverley had shed tears in the context of a game. During the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Beverley played with the Houston Rockets. In Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, he played the game right after the passing of his grandfather. He was seen crying when he walked onto the court, after scoring his first basket, and on the bench.

Altogether, Beverley played in the NBA from 2013 to 2024. He is currently playing for PAOK BC in the Greek Basketball League.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 46-17, the second-best record in the Western Conference. Wembanyama is averaging 23.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, he received the NBA Player of the Month and Defensive Player of the Month for February. A month in which the Spurs didn't lose a single game.

On Sunday, the Spurs defeated the Rockets 145-120. Wembanyama scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds.