NFL free agency is upon us, as many players are verbally committing to teams before the March 11 season start date. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts agree on a blockbuster trade involving a star receiver.

The Colts are trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers minutes after signing Alec Pierce to a monster deal. The NFL is going crazy in just one hour of the legal tampering period.

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers and Colts are also swapping late-round picks and have already extended Pittman Jr. to a new contract.

“Steelers are signing their new WR Michael Pittman to a three-year, $59 million deal.”

Here is Pittman Jr's reaction to the trade and extension with the Steelers.

BLACK AND GOLD!!!!!! — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) March 9, 2026

Pittsburgh is going to love their new receiver paired alongside D.K. Metcalf. It is going to be very difficult for Aaron Rodgers to retire now, knowing he could be throwing passes to some electric receivers who are not afraid of contact.

As for the Colts, this is a shocking move for them. Alec Pierce ended up being the Colts' priority, and they wasted no time trading Pittman Jr. away after signing Pierce to a massive contract. Pittman Jr. would have been a free agent after this next season, so the Steelers locked him up for the future.

There are still a ton of free agents left, and their decisions will be coming in the next few hours and days. Stay tuned with ClutchPoints free agency tracker for all the latest news. This is just the beginning.