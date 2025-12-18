The Los Angeles Lakers have performed well so far in the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 18-7 ahead of Thursday night's game on the road against the Utah Jazz. Luka Doncic has played like an MVP candidate throughout the season, with LeBron James looking more like himself in recent games since returning from injury.

However, there are still some sectors of the basketball world that think Los Angeles is a piece or two away from true contention out West. One key area of need for the Lakers is their perimeter defense, so it should come as no surprise that many have linked them to New Orleans Pelicans wing Herb Jones, who is one of the best in the league in that department. He can also knock down open threes on offense.

Recently, CluchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on the latest regarding Los Angeles' potential interest in Jones.

“Herb Jones is certainly atop the Lakers' trade list. He's a player that they would absolutely love to add to this team, and they view him as the best 3 and D player potentially on the trade market right now,” said Siegel.

Perimeter defense was a major concern for the Lakers in their playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, with James and Rui Hachimura finding themselves unable to pick up the predictable slack left by Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic on that end of the floor.

Jones would immediately give the Lakers one of the best wing defenders in the NBA, someone who can guard multiple positions and space the floor on offense.

It remains to be seen what exactly the Lakers would have to give up to make a deal happen, but it would certainly be a needle-moving trade for Los Angeles if it came to be.

Los Angeles will next take the floor against the Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 pm ET.