LOS ANGELES – Perhaps no player on the Los Angeles Lakers roster last season took as much criticism and heat than Bronny James. The target was placed on his back simply because of who his father is, and it only grew when the Lakers selected him with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

From the moment he was drafted, Bronny James endured endless scrutiny and a cacophony of voices questioning whether or not the Lakers should have drafted him and if he even belonged in the NBA. After he got off to a slow start to the 2025-26 season even in the G League, the voices only grew louder.

But as the season progressed and James continued to get development reps in the G League, he gradually looked more and more comfortable on the court. That culminated with a career-high performance in late March against a fully healthy Milwaukee Bucks team.

Despite all the flak that James faced, he believes it actually helped him power through his rookie season and ultimately help with his development.

“I think it’s great for me and my mind to just push through the criticism and everything that was thrown my way,” James said at Media Day. “Just to see the growth and skill develop as a player while being scrutinized and stuff like that, I think it’s just good for my head. It’s allowed me to keep going and pushing through.”

Article Continues Below

In the game against the Bucks, James came off the bench and dropped 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from the three-point line in a little over 29 minutes. He also added three rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot.

During his time in the G League, James appeared in a total of 18 games with South Bay at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

James appeared much more comfortable in his second summer league appearance as well. While there has not yet been a final decision as to what his role might look like this year, James did say that he had conversations with Lakers head coach JJ Redick as to what it might entail.

“There’s still the guys that are playing ahead of me right now, so I’m just ready to take advantage of any opportunity that he gives me,” James said. “Whether that role is staying in the same place, I’m just ready to go out there and play and provide for them and produce for my team.”