The New York Mets made one of the offseason’s most intriguing bullpen additions by signing reliever Devin Williams, and the move immediately added juice to the Mets and New York Yankees rivalry. Williams spent last season with the Yankees, and his exit from the Bronx — paired with a pointed IG message — ensured the pickup would not go unnoticed. For a Mets bullpen in need of reinforcements, his arrival brings both talent and instant rivalry energy, with Williams embracing the New York spotlight head-on.

Williams took to his official Instagram shortly after the signing became public, posting a black screen with a message aimed directly at Yankees fans who had filled his DMs following his departure. The reliever made it clear he saw the comments and wasn’t shy about firing back.

“For a bunch of people who didn’t want me on your team, yall sure are mad in the DM’s 😂”

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), quickly sharing the IG story and noting how the 31-year-old confirmed he had been getting heckled by Yankees fans after choosing Queens.

“Devin Williams takes a shot at Yankee fans

(via _dvn23 / IG)”

The message from the veteran reliever comes after a difficult 2025 season with the Yankees, where he battled inconsistency but still flashed the elite strikeout ability that once made him one of baseball’s top bullpen arms in Milwaukee. Now he reunites with David Stearns, the executive who helped elevate his career with the Brewers, giving the Mets a major late-inning boost as they reshape their relief group.

For the Mets, the arrival of Williams brings proven late-inning talent and an arm capable of stabilizing high-leverage spots. For Yankees fans, it adds fuel to an already heated crosstown rivalry. And for Williams, it marks a fresh start — one he seems more than ready to embrace as his New York chapter shifts from the Bronx to Queens.