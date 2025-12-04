It's not a complete season for the Milwaukee Bucks without trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo played his fourth game back since his groin injury on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. The two-time MVP, however, exited the contest after only three minutes due to a calf injury.

Amid the latest setback, trade rumors about Antetokounmpo have resurfaced anew. While Antetokounmpo has said multiple times that he is happy in Milwaukee, incessant gossips continue to spread that he wants to leave.

Even Kevin Porter Jr. stressed that Antetokounmpo wants to stay.

“I'll just say this: There's a lot of outside noise. That just what comes with it. Giannis does a great job of assuring that he's wants to be here with this group specifically,” said Porter in a video posted by the Bucks after upsetting the Pistons, 113-109.

“So we ain't worried about all the outside noise. You know, that's my brother, and I'm sure if it was something he would (want), he would come to us. But he's with us, and we're gonna hold it down until he's ready.”

Porter led the Bucks over the Pistons with 26 points, seven assists, and two steals. Ryan Rollins provided support with 22 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

Multiple teams have been linked as possible destinations for the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to their first title in 50 years in 2021. He signed a three-year, $186 million extension in 2023.

Milwaukee is having a see-saw campaign with a 10-13 record.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said the team already ruled out he possibility of an Achilles injury for Antetokounmpo, but he will still undergo an MRI.