With the Miami Heat suffering a tough loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, 123-122, the team is looking to snap its four-game skid against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. As fans had been waiting on certain injury updates for the Heat ahead of the clash against the Spurs, stars such as Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have received huge news.

Starting with Wiggins, he has been upgraded to “probable” for Monday night's game against the Spurs with “Left Big Toe;

Sesamoiditis,” as he missed the last eight games.

Wiggins has been a mainstay in the starting lineup, serving as an impactful two-way player, as he currently averages 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran forward has been productive since being traded from the Golden State Warriors in the Jimmy Butler deal, working well alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Heat injury update on Jaime Jaquez Jr., Norman Powell

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While Wiggins is likely to return on Monday, the same can be said for Jaquez, who has missed the last two games with what is listed as “left hip tightness” and is “probable” for Monday vs. the Spurs. Jaquez's presence has been missed as being the first player to come off the Heat's bench, as with how well he's bounced back from his sophomore slump, his name has been in Sixth Man of the Year talks.

So far this season, Jaquez has averaged 15 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field. With Wiggins and Jaquez most likely making their return, the status of Norman Powell is up in the air after missing the loss to the Rockets with “left calf tightness.”

Powell came off the bench in last Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, potentially displaying a new direction for the time being for the first-time All-Star. The Heat are looking to recover from the defeat to Houston, loss off an Amen Thompson put-back, though it doesn't get easier with Wembanyama and San Antonio in town on Monday.