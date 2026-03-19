MIAMI – As the Miami Heat attempt a push to the playoffs in a tight Eastern Conference standings, the first game in the final 13 of the season is at home against the Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James. With the Heat facing a gauntlet of tough games ahead, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about how James continues to stand the test of time.

James is 41 years old, in his 23rd season in the NBA, and it's barely noticeable that he's lost a step, adding another level to his already legendary status as one of the top players in the history of the NBA. Besides displaying that James was an important part ofbringingg two championships to Miami during the “Big 3” era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Spoelstra was obviously the head coach of those teams, as he spoke about how James is “giving Father Time hell.” Besides seeing it up close with his time in Miami, Spoestra was also witnessing it as an assistant coach of Team USA when James and company earned the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“You just have to absolutely respect his level of competitive spirit,” Spoelstra said before the Heat took on the Lakers on Thursday night. “You know, he's competing against not only the entire league, but he's competing against Father Time, and he's giving Father Time hell, he really is. And you have to respect that.”

“That doesn't happen by accident,” Spoelstra continued. “I saw a lot of his habits obviously 14 years ago, but then in the USA weeks, you could see how dedicated he was to all of the different things, the shooting, the player development, but also the weightlifting and mobility and everything to keep his body right. That was impressive. He's doing so many impressive things.”

Erik Spoelstra on LeBron James: #HeatNation “He’s competing against Father Time and he’s giving Father Time hell…” pic.twitter.com/4zxIixr6PP — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 19, 2026

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Heat's Erik Spoelstra has said LeBron James can play for a decade more

This is far from the first time that the Heat head coach in Spoelstra has praised James, with it being a common occurrence every time the star has come back to take on his former team in Miami. Whether the sports world wonders when James will retire, Spoelstra believes that if he wanted to, he could play basketball for another “decade.”

“The size, the strength, and the IQ. He could do what he does with his frame and the way he takes care of himself,” Spoelstra said on Dec. 4, 2024. “He doesn't have to be the best athlete on the planet. At one time, he was. We're not talking about the best athlete in the association, he’s the best athlete on the planet, arguably, just size, strength, agility, explosiveness, all of those things, agility combined, but at this size, and if he just wants to slow the game down and just play, you know, off of his brain and IQ, he could do that for another decade, I doubt he'll find interest in that, but he could.”

More on Erik Spoelstra talking about LeBron James and how he still excels at his age. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/jJ1OUGRaas — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 4, 2024

At any rate, who knows if Thursday night in Kaseya Center will be the final time that James plays in Miami, but there's no denying that fans will remember the superstar leading the team to four straight NBA Finals from 2011-2014. Beyond that, Spoelstra is looking to take down James, the Lakers, and any other team in the Heat's way as they are 38-31, seventh in the East, entering Thursday's game against Los Angeles.