The Miami Heat are finally ready to close the book on the Terry Rozier era. After a season defined more by legal headlines than highlights, Miami is expected to waive the veteran guard before the NBA playoffs begin. The move aims to clear a roster spot for the postseason, allowing Pat Riley and the front office to add depth or convert a two-way contract as the regular season winds down.

Terry Rozier has not played a single minute for the Heat this season. His absence began following an Oct. 23 arrest linked to a federal investigation into illegal gambling. While he remained on the roster as a potential trade chip, his $26.6 million expiring contract found no takers before the February deadline. With the team now sitting at a 38-31 record and fighting for positioning in a crowded Eastern Conference, Miami has decided it is time to move on.

The veteran guard must clear waivers before the regular season ends on April 12, meaning the Heat will likely make the move official by April 9. Last season, Rozier averaged 10.6 points and 2.6 assists in 64 games for Miami, but his production dipped significantly after his trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

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In his absence, players like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have carried the load. Herro is currently averaging 21.4 points per game, while Adebayo has been a force in the paint with 20.0 points and nearly 10 rebounds a night. The Heat recently fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in a tightly contested matchup, further highlighting the need for a finalized, cohesive roster heading into the play-in or playoff rounds.

Waiving Rozier opens a seat for contributors like Pelle Larsson or Keshad Johnson to potentially join the standard roster. While the gambling case continues in court, the Heat are focused on the court, choosing playoff flexibility over a roster spot that has gone unused for months.