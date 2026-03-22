Iowa State keeps on dancing. After an 82-73 victory over Kentucky, Iowa State is moving on to the Sweet 16. While Joshua Jefferson and others stepped up, including Tamin Lipsey.

Lipsey's performance was special overall, as he joined an exclusive list with his performance against Kentucky, per Jared Berson.

Lipsey finished the game with 26 points, ten assists, and five steals, making him just the third player in NCAA Tournament history, since steals became an official stat in 1986, to have 25 points, ten assists, and five steals. He joins Markquis Nowell from 2023 and Anderson Hunt in 1990.

Nowell played for Kansas State at the time, where he broke an NCAA record of 19 assists in an overtime victory over Michigan State, all while having a sprained ankle. He would go on to score 30 points with 12 assists against Florida Atlantic in an Elite Eight loss to Florida Atlantic. Nowell went undrafted in the NBA draft and is now playing professionally overseas.

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Meanwhile, Anderson Hunt had his performance in the 1990 run of UNLV to win the National Championship. Hunt would be named the most outstanding player of the 1990 Final Four. He did this as a sophomore and left school after his junior season, but was not selected in the NBA Draft. He would play professionally overseas as well, but then run into legal trouble, ending his career.

Lipsey is projected as a draft pick in the NBA Draft, and hopefully will reverse the trend of other players who have had this feat. One trend he hopes not to change is the winning of other players who have gone with 25 points, ten assists, and five steals.

Iowa State is awaiting the winner of Virginia and Tennessee in the Sweet 16.