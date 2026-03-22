With the Miami Heat preparing for the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, the team is looking to recover from a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, 123-122. As the Heat are going through a tough four-game skid, head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks on what the team is going through.

Miami's loss to Houston featured the team gaining a 12-point lead, only to lose it, leading to a close game throughout, led by Bam Adebayo's impeccable night, recording 32 points and 21 rebounds. Still, it came down to the final possession, which saw an Amen Thompson put-back basket win the game, adding on to the “pain” that the Heat are going through, as Spoelstra said.

“When you say you have to develop some grit, you have to go through it,” Spoelstra said, via Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter. “When you feel like every possession does matter, and part of the grit is you have to go through some pain. So we're going through a little bit of pain right now, and that's going to steal us. It's going to make us better, and we'll focus on getting ready for a tough opponent on Monday.”

Coach Spo with more on finding their 'grit' "When you say you have to develop some grit you have to go through it. There are consequences. When you feel these kinds of emotions and feel like every possession does matter. Part of the grit is you have to go through some pain.… https://t.co/6EZBv3SFWq pic.twitter.com/pdsRdiGf4y — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 22, 2026

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on overcoming the recent tough losses

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While the Heat prepare for the playoffs, though the team is fighting to get out of the play-in tournament, the goal now is to not let these tough losses bring down the roster. Though a final play like the one against the Rockets will sting, as Adebayo played great defense on Kevin Durant, Thompson would sneak by the team for the put-back.

“Just stay with it,” Spoelstra said. “We've been talking about having a collective grit, and we felt that we showed that grit throughout the course of the game…You just think the karma of the game, we'll find a way to walk out of here with a win. Just missed a block-out there at the end. And Thompson made a heck of a play.”

Who's fault was this on the last play for the win Heat Nation??? pic.twitter.com/hawFEmz0wl — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 22, 2026

At any rate, Miami looks to snap its losing streak against a formidable opponent in the Spurs on Monday.