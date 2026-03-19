The Miami Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and Bam Adebayo once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as probable with right calf tightness, placing the Heat’s franchise anchor in focus as the team looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Heat enter the matchup at 38–31, No. 7 in the East, still fighting to solidify its playoff positioning. Meanwhile, the Lakers come in at 44–25, No. 3 in the West, riding a seven-game winning streak and looking to extend their surge. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Adebayo and his playing status vs. Los Angeles.

Bam Adebayo remains Miami’s heartbeat on both ends. He’s averaging 20.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 44.4% shooting, along with 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks. His ability to switch, protect the rim, and facilitate offense makes him indispensable.

When Adebayo is active, the Heat play with more structure, especially in half-court sets where his decision-making creates opportunities for teammates.

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Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Lakers

The Miami Heat injury report makes Bam Adebayo’s availability especially critical. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is questionable with left hip tightness, while Vladislav Goldin remains out on a two-way assignment. Nikola Jovic is available but under low back injury management. Further down the report, Andrew Wiggins (toe) is out, and Terry Rozier is not with the team.

Miami’s margin for error is thin against a red-hot Lakers squad. Los Angeles will look to keep its momentum alive, while the Heat aim to halt their skid and stay competitive in the Eastern Conference race. Everything revolves around Adebayo’s presence in the paint.

So when it comes to the question of whether Bam Adebayo is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer leans toward yes. His probable designation suggests he is expected to suit up, though final confirmation will come after pregame evaluations. The Heat need him, especially now.