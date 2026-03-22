With the Kentucky basketball team suffering more woes during the Iowa State loss on Sunday, 82-63, which puts an end to their March Madness journey, the focus now is on next season. As it was an injury-riddled season for the Kentucky basketball team, head coach Mark Pope would speak on what he is targeting in the offseason.

There has been a lot of criticism towards the Wildcats for their reported $22 million NIL roster, though the program has dealt with significant absences from Kam Williams, Jaland Lowe, and Jayden Quaintance. In terms of the transfer portal, Pope spoke on what he's looking for.

“I think our focus is finding guys' that want to be at Kentucky because of what Kentucky is,” Pope said, according to Chris Beasmore. “This is the greatest place in the world to play basketball, and it comes with all of the stuff. It comes with all of the pressure and scrutiny… We will find the guys because there is no place like this, but it's gotta be the right fit.”

Kentucky basketball's Mark Pope on roster construction for next season

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While the Kentucky basketball team's March Madness run is over, the program could build on what worked this season from a roster construction perspective. Pope would speak on how “retention” will be crucial for that area next season.

“Well, retention is a great part of this,” Pope said, via Beasmore. “We have good young players, we are starting with a first year Center (Malachi Moreno, Power Forward (Andrija Jelavic), and sophomore two-guard (Collin Chandler), and it wasn't the plan coming into the season but it was what we ended up with and those guys' are getting some great experience and they are going to get better and better and better and so we will start there and then kind of built off from there, we have done this for two years and we will continue to do a good job at it.”

At any rate, there's no denying that Pope and the Wildcats will be looked at under a microscope as the team comes with high aspirations.