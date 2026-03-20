Just over a week after witnessing greatness, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat found themselves on the receiving end of a high-scoring game. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, Adebayo and the Heat were completely unable to stop superstar Luka Doncic from having his way. Doncic ended the game with 60 points, shooting 60% from the field and 52.9% from three-point range.

After the game, Adebayo talked about Doncic's performance. The Heat star said that Doncic made some tough shots and said that the only thing they can do is to just tip your hat to the Lakers star.

“He hit some tough shots out there,” Adebayo said, per Zach Weinberger of ClutchPoints. “I know what it's like to be in that mode. As people can see, it's not easy to hit 80… You tip your hat off and keep pushing.”

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The Heat were just the latest victim of Doncic's incredible hot streak. Doncic took a balanced approach to his offense, relying on both his three-point shots or attacking the paint. The Lakers star made 9 of his 17 three-point attempts and made 15 of his 19 free-throw attempts. Doncic made life a living hell for the Miami defense all night long.

Despite Doncic's heroics, though, the Heat made it a close game against the Lakers. Miami jumped out to a 42-29 lead after the first quarter and held a seven-point lead coming into halftime. A spirited run by the Lakers in the third quarter saw them retake the lead. LeBron James added a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists for LA.

Adebayo led the Heat with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The star center is just a few days removed from a historic 83-point performance against the Washington Wizards. The Heat are 1-3 since Adebayo's record-setting performance.