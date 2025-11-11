MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Andrew Wiggins had a game-winning dunk that was the catalyst for beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime on Monday night, 140-138, it's another victory in what has been a fast start for the team. While fans are still in disbelief over the Heat's win over the Cavaliers, Wiggins would speak after the contest on the major differences between this season to the one prior.

There's no denying that this Miami team is vastly different than last season, especially in terms of their offensive identity, as the group leans heavily on a fast-paced, free-flowing system. But also, there is a change from within the locker room that has resulted in major success to start the new season, one where they play with “a lot of joy,” as Wiggins said to ClutchPoints.

“Feels really good,” Wiggins said after beating the Cavaliers, as he scored 23 points and five assists. “To win in this league is hard, so every game, you can't take that for granted. You learn from it…This new offense, night and day, we're out there, playing with a lot of joy, playing fast. You know, everyone's out there in great rhythm. So it's been a great start to the year.”

As mentioned before, Wiggins had the game-winning dunk with 0.4 seconds left that gave Miami the thrilling win against a Cleveland team that had embarrassed them in the playoffs. A win like this is no doubt a “confidence builder,” as Wiggins said.

“It’s a confidence-builder,” Wiggins said. “Even though we’re having some guys out, we’re still able to do what we’re doing because of the system we’re in. And the guys are all just stepping up and doing it all collectively.”

Heat's Nikola Jovic on the biggest difference between this season and last

The Heat's new and improved system has changed the team for the better in evolving to a high-scoring, up-tempo offense that has led to the team leading the league in pace with 106.58 possessions per 48 minutes and in points per game with 125.5. One player the new philosophy has benefited is Nikola Jovic, who made the perfect pass to Wiggins for the buzzer-beater dunk, as he mentioned a key difference being that the team feels like a “big family.”

“I think a lot of things are different,” Jovic said. “You know, first of all, we kind of know each other now. Last year, I didn't feel like we really knew what we were doing. After that, we just believe in what we do. And when Sam Merrill made four threes in two minutes, I felt like we still believed that we were gonna win the game. We knew we deserved it and just played simple basketball. I think, I think that's it. And maybe sometimes we don't look great, but I think day by day, we look better and better.”

At any rate, Miami is now 7-4 on the season and undefeated at home (5-0) as the team looks to keep the streak on Wednesday in a rematch against Cleveland.