MIAMI – As the Miami Heat pulled off an overtime stunner against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, 140-138, it was capped off by an explosive buzzer-beater dunk by Andrew Wiggins. With the Heat getting revenge on the Cavs after the sweep in the NBA playoffs last season, the team gets a quality win, as the personnel involved spoke on how the game-winning play was drawn up.

The game seemed destined to go into double overtime, as in the play before, Donovan Mitchell hit a tough three-pointer, but Miami had other plans. With 0.4 seconds left, Nikola Jovic would throw a perfect pass over the rim, with Donovan Mitchell setting the screen and Norman Powell faking out Cleveland to get Wiggins free for the key bucket.

Andrew Wiggins game-winning dunk, pass by Jovic out of bounds. Insane. Heat win 140-138 over Cavs. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/PpbxApWKt5 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

Erik Spoelstra would reveal that play had been in his card for four years, titled “CQ,” named after assistant coach Chris Quinn, who drew up the play for the team before the players went out.

“When it got to that point, [Quinn] said, ‘Hey, we should run that. And I said, ‘You know what? There's no better person than to diagram it than the one who came up with the dang thing.' It worked beautifully, I thought [Powell] sold it really well. And then [Wiggins] made a great cut on it, and then [Jovic] just put it right on the lip of the rim, couldn't have made a better pass.”

“It was a classic game, a lot of fun to be a part of. It's better when you get the win, and it was just play after play. I felt like we were making a ton of plays, but they were scoring, making plays, or getting offensive rebounds, and knocking down big shots, but we showed some grit.”

Erik Spoelstra on that game-winning play, had it listed on his card as “CQ” for four years. Chris Quinn saw the situation and said they should run it. “It worked beautifully.” Called the win a “classic game.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/PEfAThYwis — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

Heat's Andrew Wiggins on the game-winning play

While fans react to the wild ending to the Heat's win over the Cavaliers, it marks another game won at the Kaseya Center, as the team is 5-0 at home so far this season. It also cements another quality win for Miami, even though they are without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, with Norman Powell keeping the ship afloat with 33 points.

However, the Heat are getting contributions from a multitude of players, such as Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 22 points, collected a career-high 13 rebounds, and recorded seven assists. Plus, Kel'el Ware would also have a career-high in rebounds with a whopping 20 of them to go along with 14 points.

But it would be Wiggins who's the star of the show, totaling 23 points on Monday night, though he would credit everybody involved in conducting the play, saying that because he was so open, he was “focused on catching the ball and putting it in.”

“The coaches, they drew up a great play. And [Jovic] gave me an amazing pass, perfect pass, and [Mitchell] got me open with a great screen, and I was there to finish the job,” Mitchell said. “I'm happy that we could get this win, it was a hard-fought win, and hopefully we can do the same thing when we play them in a couple days…I knew I was so open. I was so just focused on catching the ball and putting it in.”

Andrew Wiggins on the game-winning dunk. “The coaches, they drew up a great play and Niko gave me an amazing pass, perfect pass, and D-Mitch got me open with a great screen, and I was there to finish the job…hard-fought win…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/tMx7cQegmd — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

Andrew Wiggins knew it was so open, was just focused on catching the ball and putting it in. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/N09ennHCZ4 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

Heat's Nikola Jovic runs through the events before the buzzer-beater

After Jovic had a career game for the Heat on Saturday, the momentum would continue in a smaller capacity with eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists, but one of the assists proved to be consequential. Jovic would run through what it was like in the huddle until he got on the floor, examining the matchups as he was the person to inbound the pass.

He would talk about the surprise of Quinn taking the charge with the play and seeing how originally Evan Mobley was put on him to defend the pass, and then being switched to Mitchell.

“As we got to the huddle, I kind of expected that they were going to make me throw the pass,” Jovic said. “At first I was confused, because Coach Spo just handed the board to [Quinn]…We got out of the huddle, and I stepped on the sideline, and they didn't know who was gonna guard who. First, they put Mobley on me.”

“And I thought that was a good idea for them, because the pass would be pretty hard to throw, and then soon as they changed, I was like, ‘Okay, well, I got Donovan on me, small guy can throw the pass over him.' And as soon as I saw that they put Mobley on Jaime. I looked at [Wiggins] and knew it was gonna work,” Jovic continued. “So as soon as they screened for him, I just knew I had to throw it perfectly at the rim so he got just enough time to put it in.”

Nikola Jovic breaks down being in the huddle when the play was called, says he was confused at first to see Spo hand it to Chris Quinn to run the play. Says he expected him to be in the in-bound passer: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/01kPf8CXMC — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

The Heat are now 7-4 and look to make it four straight wins and six straight home victories on Wednesday, as the team faces the Cavaliers once again.