Nov 11, 2025 at 12:43 AM ET

The Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers delivered the game of the night on Monday after their see-saw contest went down to the final second in overtime at Kaseya Center.

The Cavaliers tied the game, 138-138, after Donovan Mitchell buried a fallaway three-pointer from the corner with only 0.4 seconds left in the game.

It seemed like destiny wanted Cleveland to win it, judging by Mitchell's miraculous shot. But Miami coach Erik Spoelstra drew up a genius after-timeout play, which set up Andrew Wiggins' game-winning dunk off an alley-oop pass from Nikola Jovic.

The crowd went wild after the Heat pulled off the victory, 140-138, as the Cavaliers didn't know what hit them.

Hang that at the Louvre Museum! Just don't let burglars steal it.

Fans were in disbelief after the nail-biting finish between the conference rivals.

“Bro turned into prime (Dwyane) Wade for a sec,” said @JunoCrypto3.

“Looks like something from NBA JAM. IYKYK,” added @BrewMetaX, referring to the old video game.

“0.4 seconds left and Cleveland players are chasing guys to midcourt and 3-point line,” observed @Hcp1Hcp.

Article Continues Below

“ABSURD,” posted @JoeOnChain.

“That was pretty insane,” wrote @FF_LIacona.

@TheHoopsRealm, meanwhile, couldn't help but shade the NFL with a GIF of LeBron James.

NBA CLEARS THE NFL LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/sZHuSf0W25 — Hoops Realm (@TheHoopsRealm) November 11, 2025

The game went into overtime after Jaime Jaquez Jr. sank a two-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in regulation. The Heat and the Cavaliers continued to trade baskets in the extension until the gutsy buckets of Mitchell and Wiggins.

Wiggins finished with 23 points and five assists, while Mitchell had 28 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

Miami remained unbeaten at home in five games and improved to 7-4. Cleveland fell to 7-4.