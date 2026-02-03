MIAMI – With the Miami Heat's playing time under a microscope, like with 2024 first-round pick Kel'el Ware, there have been a lot of minutes for the team's second-round pick in that same year for Pelle Larsson. After the Heat's deflating loss to the shorthanded Chicago Bulls on Saturday, the team came back the next night with a 43-point win over Chicago, 134-91, helped by a big outing for Larsson.

There's no denying that Larsson has carved out a huge role in Miami, to the point where he's started 30 games this season, being a perfect complement to players like Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo. Bringing a defensive intensity, he has shown a fearlessness on offense, bringing an ultimate physicality as he blazes to the rim in a Heat offense that prioritizes a fast pace.

Sunday marked back-to-back outings of scoring at least 20 points, recording 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists, as he fills out the statsheet on any given night. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak on the growth Larsson has had from his first to second year.

“He's growing each month, he's gaining more confidence, and we want to infuse him with that kind of confidence, because he does all the intangibles,” Spoelstra said. “But he also has a talent on both sides of the floor. He does, you know, things that lead to winning, and then now, because of his play, his voice is starting to get stronger in the locker room, and we all respect that and want more of it.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on Pelle Larsson's continuous impact

While Heat star Tyler Herro has missed 40 games this season, the team has been looking for other players to step up, aside from stars such as Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins. Larsson has done this in a complementary role that has led to impactful outings, whether he's scoring 20 points or two, which is the same sentiment made by Adebayo.

“Thing about Pelle [Larsson] is he makes the right play,” Adebayo said. “He does the little things. Sometimes he'll have 20, sometimes he'll have two points, but he still has that impact on the game when you still know he's present, he's out there.”

So far this season, Larsson has averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, but statistics only say so much. Larsson had a +34 on the floor against the Bulls on Sunday, which, seeing him on the plus side, has been recurring, but he'll always be ready if the ball comes his way.

“Just got good looks and made them,” Larsson said. “That’s kind of our offense. Sometimes you’re gonna get some good looks and just gotta be ready to shoot.”

However, the one aspect that Spoelstra mentioned that was eye-opening was his voice being stronger in the locker room, which he said to ClutchPoints, how much more comfortable he is on the team.

“The longer, the more time to spend with someone more comfortable you get in that relationship, and also being able to show a bit more of what I can do on the court, I think makes people trust me more,” Larsson said. “And I mean, we have a pretty open locker room, anyone can kind of talk and share their voice. So I really appreciate that.”

At any rate, Larsson looks to keep it going as the Heat next take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.