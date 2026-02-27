Team USA won both gold medals at the Milan Olympics, beating Canada 2-1 in overtime in both the men's and women's finals. Megan Keller won gold for the women, and then a few days later, Jack Hughes won gold for the men. Now, both of those pucks, among other Olympic memorabilia, are headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

BREAKING: Artifacts from the 2026 Olympics including: USA: Women and Men’s GWG puck from both OT Gold medal games; Hilary Knight (jersey), Canada: MVP McDavid (jersey), Sweden: Nylander (jersey). All artifacts collected from the Olympic Games will be on display soon,” Kelly Masse, the Director, Corporate and Media Relations, Hockey Hall of Fame, posted on X.

Hughes previously said that he did not know where the puck was after he got home from the Olympics. Turns out, someone scooped it up to put it on display in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Keller's puck will be next to it in Toronto forever, alongside some great centerpieces of the 2026 Games.

Connor McDavid led the men's tournament in scoring with 13 points in seven games, winning the MVP of the tournament. MVP voting closed during the first intermission of the gold medal game, which is how McDavid won over any American player, namely goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Team USA women's captain Hilary Knight will have her jersey displayed in Toronto, commemorating her incredible Olympic career. She participated in five Olympics for the US, winning two gold medals and three silver medals. She had previously said that 2026 would be her last tournament, but she did leave the door open for a return after the final game. Knight scored the game-tying goal in the gold medal game.

The Milan Olympics will be remembered for Team USA's triumphs and the return of NHL players to the international stage. That will now be commemorated at the Hockey Hall of Fame.