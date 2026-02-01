MIAMI – With the Miami Heat dealing with injuries for the games against the Chicago Bulls this weekend, one name that has been present on the injury report for a majority of the season has been star Tyler Herro. As the Heat look to get out of eighth seed purgatory, the team has been looking for consistency with their health, as head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks about Herro's injury-riddled season.

Saturday night against the Bulls will mark the ninth straight game Herro has missed with a rib injury labeled as “Right Costochondral; Injury to the Ribs.” Besides the time missed with the ribs, Saturday will also be his 39th missed game in total, with all signs pointing to a 40th absence on Sunday in the second-game of a back-to-back, though that remains to be seen.

He missed the first 17 games of the season due to an offseason ankle surgery, then more time was taken away from a toe contusion, and now the present rib issue. There's no denying how frustrating it might be for Herro as he is coming off an All-Star season last year, to now being unable to stay healthy, but Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints that if there's one aspect the guard encompasses, it's “resolve.”

“There's things that sometimes happen, you know, for players in this league that you can't control,” Spoelstra said. “The one thing I do know about Tyler after spending so many years with him is he has resolve. He has grit. He fights through and focuses on the things that he can control. Right now, it's just getting healthy, and they'll put in the work to get ready. I've always admired that quality about him.”

No update on Herro, but would ask Erik Spoelstra about the disappointment from him missing close to 40 games with a myriad of injuries. “The one thing I know about Tyler…is he has resolve…right now, it’s just getting healthy and they’ll put in the work…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/8egipXHHzI — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 31, 2026

Tyler Herro in Heat trade rumors ahead of the deadline

Besides injuries, Herro is no doubt involved in Heat trade rumors for Giannis Antetokounmpo, though that isn't out of the norm for the guard to be in speculation. However, the team is focused on gaining consistency on the floor rather than listening to online chatter, which Spoelstra emphasized before Wednesday's loss to the Orlando Magic.

“We don't really give it any time,” Spoelstra said. “You know, the veteran players, they understand that so much of it is just conjecture. It's just a bunch of BS, but it is part of our business. That's what we all sign up for. You have to be professional all the way through. And the most important thing is have an opportunity right now. You know, of all these games that are in front of us, it's an opportunity to play well and move up.”

Erik Spoelstra asked about the trade deadline buzz surrounding the Heat (not mentioned, but obviously Giannis). “We don’t really give it any time…it’s part of our business, that’s what we all sign up for…most important thing is we have an opportunity right now…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/e4QbOSt85u — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) January 28, 2026

Herro has been the consensus main piece in a potential deal for Antetokounmpo, which would also include a mix of young players, draft picks, and swaps. It also helps that Herro was born in Wisconsin, putting fuel on the speculation.

In the 11 games that Herro has played this season, he has averaged 21.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

At any rate, with fans looking ahead to next Thursday's trade deadline to see if the team gets Antetokounmpo and if Herro will be involved in a potential deal, the star guard and the Heat look to get back on track. Before this weekend's back-to-back against the Bulls, the team is 26-23, which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference.