With the Los Angeles Dodgers in the midst of spring training to prepare for the upcoming 2026 season, there is one player who might not be ready to go on Opening Day. As there has been uncertainty around Dodgers star pitcher Blake Snell and shoulder injury, the latest from manager Dave Roberts only doubles down on that feeling.

According to Jack Harris, Roberts would speak about the “progress” he's been making, but that with the time available, it will be “hard” for Snell to be ready by Opening Day.

“Dave Roberts said Blake Snell has been making progress in his throwing progression (which, for now, has still been limited to flat-ground sessions),” Harris wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. “But he acknowledged that, given the calendar, it’s gonna be ‘hard' for him to be ready for opening day.”

This line of thinking makes sense regarding Roberts speaking about Snell, as Opening Day appeared to never be a deadline for his return. Katie Woo of The Athletic would report the same on Monday, where Roberts echoed the same sentiment.

“Time's ticking, but like I told him the other day, Opening Day is not necessarily a hard and fast target for us,” Roberts said.

Dodgers' Blake Snell on what the “plan” was for his return

However, the Dodgers pitcher in Snell had comments regarding his injury and availability for the season that had expected him to be ready for Opening Day. He would even go as far as to say that it's the “plan” to make Opening Day, according to Fabian Aradaya, though that was on Jan. 31.

“Blake Snell said his shoulder continued to bother him through the World Series, but it wasn’t anything that required more than physical therapy and rest. He will be slow-played this spring. As far as Opening Day? ‘That’s the plan,' Snell said,” Ardaya wrote on X.

It remains to be seen when Snell makes his return, as last season, the 33-year-old recorded a 2.35 ERA to go along with 72 strikeouts and a 5-4 record in 11 games. All eyes will be on Opening Day on March 26.