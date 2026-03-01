After Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo expressed his frustration this season with his place in the Eastern Conference standings, he has something to celebrate, which was mentioned in a funny way with Prime Video's Udonis Haslem. Haslem, the Heat legend who holds the franchise record for most career rebounds (5,791), will soon be second in franchise history for most rebounds.

When Adebayo joined the crew for his postgame interview after Saturday's 115-105 win against the Houston Rockets, host Steve Nash joked that Haslem was disappointed to see Adebayo take his Heat franchise record, per NBA on Prime.

“UD's over here so salty that you're about to pass him on the all-time rebound list with the Heat,” Nash said, to which Adebayo asked the crew how close he is to passing Haslem.

Adebayo is 245 rebounds away from reaching Haslem's franchise record.

“Sorry, OG,” Adebayo said. “I love you to death. I'll give you the game ball if you want it. But you know that record is mine, buddy.”

"You know that record is mine, buddy." Bam Adebayo says he'll give @ThisIsUD the game ball the day he breaks UD's franchise rebounding record 😂 pic.twitter.com/XsbSG4Gr60 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) February 28, 2026

Udonis Haslem expressed zero interest in collecting Adebayo's game ball from when he eventually surpasses Haslem's all-time Heat record, which he predicts will be before the end of the regular season. Adebayo finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's win against the Rockets.

Dwyane Wade questions Bam Adebayo's Heat claim

Hall of Fame Dwyane Wade questioned Bam Adebayo's take on the Heat, which is considered a talented team beyond the play-in round of the postseason. Wade addressed Adebayo's take during Prime Video's pregame broadcast, also discussing his team's recent loss.

“Same thing I asked Bam… Are you? That was my voice note to Bam.”

Wade continued by emphasizing that results ultimately determine where a team stands in the hierarchy.

“Because men lie, women lie, numbers don't. But I will say this, to Bam’s point back to me was – I think his disbelief and probably the team’s disbelief comes from them being first in pace overall, top-five in scoring, being top in defense so all the numbers are there. They have three guys now with [Norman Powell], Bam, [Tyler] Herro who have been All-Stars so you have guys that have talent there as well. So, I believe some of the disbelief from there is coming from that.”

DWade sent a voice note to Bam Adebayo about his comments on the Heat being better than a play-in team: “Are you?… Because men lie, women lie, numbers don't.” (via @NBAonPrime, h/t @HeatCulture13)pic.twitter.com/cnd3NOtctw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 28, 2026

Adebayo and the Heat responded with a 10-point win against the Rockets on Saturday.