Adam Henrique has struggled since he joined the Edmonton Oilers midway through the 2023-24 season. He scored 12 goals last year with the Oilers and that total is down to two goals this season. Despite his lack of production, Henrique is not interested in leaving Edmonton and does not want to get traded.

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, neither Henrique nor his agent are willing to waive the player's no-trade contract at this point. While there are six days to go before the March 6 NHL trade deadline and it's possible Henrique could change his mind at some point, it's quite clear right now that he is not interested in leaving the Oilers.

Edmonton appears to have several areas of need if the Oilers are going to have a chance to make a run in the Stanley Cup playoffs again this season. The Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals each of the last two seasons, but the team's defensive weaknesses and lack of solid goaltending have put the team in a vulnerable position.

The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division, but their position could be in jeopardy with any kind of a losing streak coupled with hot streaks by the Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks or Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton has 66 points after its 5-4 loss to the Sharks. They are just three points ahead of the Kraken prior to Seattle's home game Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers are expected to be active prior to the trade deadline where they are expected to strengthen their blue line crew and perhaps make a move at the goaltending position. They added Tristan Jarry in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the year, but that has not worked out for the Oilers.