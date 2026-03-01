Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played a game for the Milwaukee Bucks, who have reportedly grown more open to the idea of trading away the Greek Freak. Still, Giannis evidently has plenty to do to keep himself busy, recently making a high-profile appearance at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Chicago.

Per a clip posted on X by SportsCenter, Giannis walked through the crowd to his seat alongside his sons, six-year-old Liam and four-year-old Maverick. Antetokounmpo, alongside his brothers and rapper Lil Yachty, was also seen vibing to CM Punk’s iconic Cult of Personality entrance theme with a grin on his face.

The Antetokounmpo brothers and Lil Yachty vibing along to "Cult of Personality" 🔥 #WWEChamber LIVE on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan https://t.co/c7avSEMsP2 pic.twitter.com/fgrfvctdKZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2026

Known to be a fan of the WWE, Giannis attended an AEW taping in August 2021, where he received a replica championship belt. However, the current event is even more important in the WWE universe as it will decide who features in WrestleMania 42.

The chamber features two starting competitors and four others locked in glass pods to be released at timed intervals. The men's match pits Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Trick Williams against one another, with the victor earning a shot at Drew McIntyre’s Undisputed WWE Championship.

Paul notably secured his spot after Jey Uso was removed due to a backstage attack. On the women's side, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, andKiana James will battle to secure a title match against WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

The Chicago card also features a World Heavyweight Championship rematch between hometown hero CM Punk and Finn Bálor, as well as a Women's Intercontinental Championship bout featuring Becky Lynch defending against AJ Lee. And while Giannis is among thousands of spectators watching at the United Center, fans will be hoping he makes a return to the court in the near future as well.

The 31-year-old forward has been sidelined for 13 consecutive games since suffering a right calf strain on January 23 against the Denver Nuggets.