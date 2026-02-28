NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade publicly questioned Bam Adebayo’s recent assertion that the Miami Heat are better than a play-in team ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Speaking during Prime Video’s pregame broadcast as Miami opened a three-game homestand, Wade addressed Adebayo’s comments following the Heat’s recent loss.

“Same thing I asked Bam… Are you? That was my voice note to Bam.”

Wade continued by emphasizing that results ultimately determine where a team stands in the hierarchy.

“Because men lie, women lie, numbers don't. But I will say this, to Bam’s point back to me was – I think his disbelief and probably the team’s disbelief comes from them being first in pace overall, top-five in scoring, being top in defense so all the numbers are there. They have three guys now with [Norman Powell], Bam, [Tyler] Herro who have been All-Stars so you have guys that have talent there as well. So, I believe some of the disbelief from there is coming from that.”

Miami enters the contest at 31-29, sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after a 124-117 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. They trail Philadelphia (33-26) by 2.5 games for the sixth seed, the final guaranteed playoff spot that avoids the play-in tournament. Miami has participated in the play-in during each of the past two seasons.

DWade sent a voice note to Bam Adebayo about his comments on the Heat being better than a play-in team: “Are you?… Because men lie, women lie, numbers don't.” (via @NBAonPrime, h/t @HeatCulture13)pic.twitter.com/cnd3NOtctw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 28, 2026

Following Thursday’s loss, Adebayo voiced frustration about the team’s current position in the standings.

“Yea I don’t wanna be in this sh*t no more. We’re better than being in the play-in in the last 4 years.”

“See if we can string some Ws together.”

Statistically, Miami ranks second in the NBA in scoring at 119.9 points per game, trailing only the Denver Nuggets (120.5). However, the Heat rank 20th in points allowed, surrendering 117.2 per game, highlighting inconsistencies on the defensive end.

Wade’s remarks reflect the tension between potential and production. While Miami boasts multiple All-Star-caliber players and elite offensive metrics, its record places the team squarely in play-in territory. With the regular season entering its final stretch, the Heat face increasing urgency to convert strong statistical indicators into wins if they intend to avoid another appearance in the play-in tournament.