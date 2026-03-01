The Los Angeles Clippers are finally getting a look at their shiny new toy. After weeks of anticipation and a frustrating stint on the sidelines, All-Star guard Darius Garland is set to make his season debut.

Sources indicate that Garland plans to suit up Monday night when the Clippers host the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome. It marks a massive turning point for a franchise that has been treading water since acquiring the former Cleveland Cavaliers star in the blockbuster James Harden trade.

Garland hasn’t seen game action since Jan. 14 due to a stubborn toe injury. The layoff has been long, but the timing of his return couldn’t be better. The Clippers have spent the last month leaning heavily on their depth, and adding a dynamic playmaker of Garland's caliber changes the ceiling of this roster entirely.

During his last healthy stretch in Cleveland, the 24-year-old was a walking bucket, averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. His ability to navigate the pick-and-roll and knock down shots from deep provides a much-needed secondary scoring option alongside the existing core.

The matchup against the Warriors serves as a high-stakes litmus test. While the coaching staff will likely monitor his minutes as he regains his game legs, Garland’s presence alone should loosen things up for the rest of the offense.

For a Clippers team looking to solidify its identity in a crowded Western Conference, Monday night isn't just another regular-season game. It is the beginning of the Darius Garland era in Los Angeles. If he can recapture the All-Star form that made him one of the most coveted guards on the market, the rest of the league is officially on notice.