The Miami Heat trooped to the United Center on Thursday to take on the Chicago Bulls. The game, however, has yet to start, as of writing, due to the unsafe playing conditions.

According to multiple reports, the floor is too slippery, which could lead to injuries among the players.

While many are growing anxious about the long delay, Heat center Bam Adebayo does not seem to mind. He took advantage of it by spending time with his girlfriend, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, at courtside.

Adebayo and Wilson were caught on camera playing sheepishly with the ball.

Love & Basketball ❤️🏀 Bam Adebayo x A'ja Wilsonpic.twitter.com/YOsXh11x9H https://t.co/0msxdkD4OU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

Wilson, who lives in Las Vegas, flew more than 1,500 miles to Chicago to support her boyfriend. Unfortunately, her cheers will have to wait, as venue personnel are still working on the floor. Wilson has been spotted several times watching Adebayo's games.

Of course, fans had to share their reactions on X after the power couple's wholesome moment.

“A true ‘Love & Basketball' story in the making,” said @Teazy_313, referring to the popular movie that came out in 2000.

“Everyone is going to expect their kids to be the future of the NBA,” added @kungfukenn_eth.

Article Continues Below

“Can A’ja sub in?” joked @ItsReallyLebron.

“Best love story in the NBA. How many points will Bam drop tonight?” asked @primenic_eth.

“My couple. Beautiful,” commented @kevinfire_.

Adebayo and the Heat are looking to bounce back after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 122-94, on Tuesday.

Wilson, meanwhile, is enjoying her vacation, as the WNBA is on a break. The four-time MVP opted out of playing in Unrivaled for the second consecutive season.

Adebayo and Wilson started dating in 2024.