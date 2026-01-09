Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra shared some critical remarks about Kel'el Ware's growth in his skillset this season.

Ware has significantly improved as a sophomore in the NBA with the Heat. He's increased his scoring and rebounding tendencies while being more active as a shot-blocker.

Miami was coming off a brutal 122-94 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. In that game, Ware produced seven points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and a block throughout 28 minutes of action. However, he shot 3-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Spoelstra reflected on the loss after the game, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. When media asked him about the key to having Ware be more consistent on a game-by-game basis, the head coach had a clear answer.

“Let me know,” Spoelstra said. “We’re working on it, and he’s had more good moments than not.”

“These experiences are good for him. His growth has been immense, but it has not been linear. It’s been a lot of [ups and downs], and he’s significantly better than where he was last year at this time.”

What's next for Kel'el Ware, Heat

Erik Spoelstra has navigated the season very well that the Heat are in playoff contention. However, for them to make a solid jump in the standings, he will need Kel'el Ware to make the next step in becoming a more consistent player on both sides of the ball.

Ware is making plenty of progress while going through the ups and downs in the 2025-26 campaign. Throughout 37 appearances, he is averaging 12.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He is shooting 54.8% from the field, including 43% from beyond the arc, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

Miami has a 20-17 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games above the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic by 0.5 games.

Following their matchup against the Bulls on Jan. 8, the Heat will remain on the road for their next contest. They take on the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.