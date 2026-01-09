Miami is moving on to the national title game after a thrilling win over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. Miami (FL) football maintained control throughout Thursday night’s back-and-forth matchup. Each time the Rebels appeared to capture the momentum, the Hurricanes responded with a clutch score.

The game came down to a wild, 25-point fourth quarter that featured four lead changes. With just over three minutes remaining, Dae’Quan Wright’s 24-yard touchdown grab put the Rebels up 27-24. But Miami would answer with the game-winning score.

Carson Beck led the team on a 75-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. The ‘Canes QB crossed the plane with 18 seconds remaining, as Miami took a 31-27 lead. Beck’s rushing TD capped the Hurricane’s second 15-play drive of the night. Miami became the first team in College Football Playoff history with multiple 15-play scoring drives in a game, per SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic.

Miami dominates time of possession in CFP semifinal win

In addition to the two 15-play drives, Miami also had two 13-play drives in the Fiesta Bowl. Three Hurricanes possessions lasted longer than seven minutes. And the impact was predictable.

Miami dominated time of possession on Thursday. The Hurricanes had the ball for a whopping 41:22 in the CFP semifinal. Ole Miss did all its damage in 18:38 of game time.

After an uneventful opening quarter, the Rebels’ offense awoke. Kewan Lacy exploded for a 73-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. The teams would combine for five scoring drives in the quarter and Miami took a 17-13 lead into halftime.

The Rebels had an opportunity to take advantage of the Hurricanes' miscues after the break. Miami missed a 51-yard FG and Beck threw an interception from Ole Miss’ 24-yard line. But the Rebels could only muster a field goal to make it a 17-16 game.

Ole Miss finally took the lead on a field goal midway through the fourth quarter. But Miami answered with a quick-strike drive as Beck found Malachi Toney for a 36-yard touchdown. Trinidad Chambliss tossed his only score of the game to put the Rebels up 27-24. But, once again, the Hurricanes responded as Beck marched the team down the field and punched the ball in to send Miami to the national title game.